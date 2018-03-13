China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) Stake Raised by Sensato Investors LLC

Sensato Investors LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 179,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,148 shares during the period. Sensato Investors LLC’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $13,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 29.4% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 18.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 5.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 57,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 0.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNP. ValuEngine upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Macquarie cut China Petroleum & Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC cut China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp ( NYSE SNP ) opened at $81.36 on Tuesday. China Petroleum & Chemical Corp has a fifty-two week low of $69.60 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $99,544.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation is a China-based energy and chemical company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Development segment, Refining segment, Marketing and Distribution segment, Chemicals segment, and Corporate and Others segment. Exploration and Development segment explores and develops oil fields, as well as produces crude oil and natural gas.

