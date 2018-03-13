Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.6% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,939,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.8% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 9.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 307,322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $295,444,000 after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 11.7% in the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 3,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 60.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,454.37, for a total value of $2,908,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,462.32, for a total value of $795,502.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,553,336.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,714 shares of company stock worth $8,462,195. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $1,300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, November 19th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,129.92 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,472.95.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) opened at $1,598.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $764,352.06, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $833.50 and a twelve month high of $1,605.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $60.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.85 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/chicago-partners-investment-group-llc-grows-position-in-amazon-com-inc-amzn.html.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.