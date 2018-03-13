Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG) Position Trimmed by Cushing Asset Management LP

Cushing Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,130,807 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,124 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy makes up about 1.8% of Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cushing Asset Management LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $60,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 12,185,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $548,812,000 after purchasing an additional 973,400 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,058,373 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,869,000 after purchasing an additional 804,825 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,451,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,582 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,206,592 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,425,000 after purchasing an additional 732,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,279,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $315,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 232,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,618,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.09.

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) opened at $53.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,860.00, a PE ratio of 2,681.50 and a beta of 1.73. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.36 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 205.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/cheniere-energy-inc-lng-position-trimmed-by-cushing-asset-management-lp.html.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere) is an energy company primarily engaged in liquefied natural gas (LNG)-related businesses. The Company operates through two segments: LNG terminal business, and LNG and natural gas marketing business. Its LNG terminal segment consists of the Sabine Pass and Corpus Christi LNG terminals.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.