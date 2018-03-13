Chemours Co (CC) Shares Bought by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,206 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Chemours were worth $15,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $882,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chemours by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,566,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,475,000 after acquiring an additional 194,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Chemours by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,201,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,969,000 after acquiring an additional 234,705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,203,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,246,000 after acquiring an additional 299,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors raised its holdings in Chemours by 173.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,022,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,747,000 after acquiring an additional 648,200 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Chemours Co (CC) opened at $50.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9,137.16, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.03. Chemours Co has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $58.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 115.54% and a net margin of 12.06%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemours declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Jefferies Group increased their target price on Chemours to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Chemours in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Chemours in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.95.

In other Chemours news, insider Paul Kirsch sold 13,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $688,637.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,155,280.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Newman sold 29,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $1,445,251.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,239 shares of company stock worth $2,848,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company is a provider of performance chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment is a producer of titanium dioxide (TiO2). The Fluoroproducts segment is a provider of fluoroproducts, including refrigerants and industrial fluoropolymer resins.

