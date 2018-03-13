Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Macquarie

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
CMCM has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Cheetah Mobile from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.00 target price on Cheetah Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.67. The company had a trading volume of 425,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,430,654. Cheetah Mobile has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $2,144.44, a P/E ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.
About Cheetah Mobile
Cheetah Mobile Inc is a holding company. The Company and its consolidated subsidiaries, variable interest entities (VIEs) and a VIE’s subsidiary are engaged in the provision of online marketing services, Internet value-added services, and Internet security services and others. The Company operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels for its customers, both of which are powered by its cloud-based data analytics engines.
Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.