Check Cap (CHEK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Check Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Check Cap Ltd. is a medical diagnostics company. The company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule for the screening of colorectal cancer. Check Cap Ltd. is based in Mount Carmel, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Check Cap from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Check Cap ( CHEK ) opened at $0.68 on Monday. Check Cap has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.38.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Check Cap stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in Check Cap Ltd (NASDAQ:CHEK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 332,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 1.73% of Check Cap as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

About Check Cap

Check-Cap Ltd. (Check-Cap) is a clinical-stage medical diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in the development of an ingestible imaging capsule that utilizes low-dose X-rays for the detection and imaging of colonic polyps and colorectal cancers, or CRC. The Company’s system consists of main components, such as ingestible scanning capsule; Capsule Positioning System (CPS), a recorder worn on the patient’s back, and a personal computer (PC)-based work station for data reconstruction and image processing.

