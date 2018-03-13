Charter Financial (CHFN) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Charter Financial (NASDAQ:CHFN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Charter Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th.

Charter Financial (NASDAQ:CHFN) opened at $21.00 on Friday. Charter Financial has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.77, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.38.

Charter Financial (NASDAQ:CHFN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Charter Financial had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $19.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.17 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Charter Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Charter Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHFN. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Financial by 7.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 33,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charter Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 609,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Charter Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 52,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charter Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Financial

Charter Financial Corporation is a savings and loan holding company for CharterBank (the Bank). The Bank is a federally-chartered savings bank. The Bank’s principal business consists of attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations, in commercial real estate loans, one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans and investment securities, commercial business loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other consumer loans.

