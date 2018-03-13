Charter Communications (CHTR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Charter plans to offer its wireless service in 2018. Meanwhile, the company also announced plans to launch experimental field trials of the upcoming 5G wireless network. Notably, these trials came on the back of spectrum test licenses granted by FCC. The company’s residential and commercial internet and voice customer growth continues to accelerate, evident from the revenue growth and subscriber gain. Moreover, despite cord-cutting, the company reported a net gain of 15,000 video, 300,000 Internet and 53,000 voice customers in fourth-quarter 2017. In fact, in the past three months, the stock outperformed its industry. However, we remain worried about Charter's operation in a saturated and competitive multi-channel U.S. video market. The company continues to face stiff competition from online TV streaming service providers. We also view the company's high debt level and consolidation-related woes as potential risks.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHTR. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $407.17.

Shares of Charter Communications ( CHTR ) opened at $359.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82,902.30, a P/E ratio of 162.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.20. Charter Communications has a one year low of $308.30 and a one year high of $408.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 1.11%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total transaction of $9,848,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,931 shares in the company, valued at $12,741,431.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meritage Group LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,819,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,698,000 after purchasing an additional 92,620 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,794,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,300,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,081,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 315.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,384,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,151 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 770,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,920,000 after purchasing an additional 178,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

