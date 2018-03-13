Charter Communications (CHTR) Bonds Trading 1.7% Lower

An issue of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) bonds fell 1.7% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday. The debt issue has a 5.375% coupon and will mature on May 1, 2047. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $95.77 and were trading at $98.67 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $436.00 price target (down from $453.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.17.

Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) traded down $9.21 on Tuesday, hitting $350.01. The stock had a trading volume of 817,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,122. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $85,680.00, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.21. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.30 and a fifty-two week high of $408.83.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.11% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Hargis sold 27,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.76, for a total value of $9,848,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,741,431.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4,733.3% in the 3rd quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc (Charter) is a provider of cable services, offering various entertainments, information and communications solutions to residential and commercial customers. The Company’s services include Video Services, Internet Services, Voice Services, Commercial Services and Advertising Services.

