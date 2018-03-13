Champion Iron Ltd (CIA) Director Michelle Ann Cormier Buys 20,000 Shares

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) Director Michelle Ann Cormier purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,400.00.

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) opened at C$1.20 on Tuesday. Champion Iron Ltd has a one year low of C$0.85 and a one year high of C$1.59. The firm has a market cap of $500.18, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 2.69.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited, formerly Mamba Minerals Limited, is engaged in the exploration and development of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The Company’s projects include Consolidated Fire Lake North Project, Snelgrove Lake Project, Powderhorn Lake Project and Gullbridge Property. The Company owns interest in over 12 properties covering approximately 847.5 square kilometers located in the Fermont Iron Ore District of northeastern Quebec.

