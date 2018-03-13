Cfra Reiterates €11.00 Price Target for E.On (EOAN)

Cfra set a €11.00 ($13.58) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. set a €11.70 ($14.44) target price on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group set a €9.85 ($12.16) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.40 ($14.07) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.20 ($12.60).

Shares of E.On (EOAN) opened at €9.40 ($11.60) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20,320.00 and a P/E ratio of 7.64. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($8.27) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($13.33).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and plans, builds, operates, and manages renewable generation assets, such as onshore wind/solar and offshore wind/others.

