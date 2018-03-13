Cfra Analysts Give Merck KGaA (MRK) a €85.00 Price Target

Cfra set a €85.00 ($104.94) price objective on Merck KGaA (FRA:MRK) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($104.94) price target on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Societe Generale set a €88.00 ($108.64) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($123.46) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Merck KGaA in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €105.00 ($129.63) target price on Merck KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.00 ($125.93).

Merck KGaA (MRK) opened at €79.20 ($97.78) on Friday. Merck KGaA has a one year low of €76.60 ($94.57) and a one year high of €115.00 ($141.98). The stock has a market capitalization of $10,280.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien provides products in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. The company offers prescription medicines to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck tumors, multiple sclerosis, infertility, growth hormone disorders, cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and thyroid disorders; diagnostics and prescription drugs for allergen immunotherapy; and biosimilars for oncology and inflammatory disorders.

