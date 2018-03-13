CF Industries (CF) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank set a $35.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $9,681.62, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $45.00.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 451.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Delphi Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CF Industries (CF) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/cf-industries-cf-upgraded-by-thestreet-to-b.html.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.