CF Industries (CF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CF. TheStreet upgraded CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens set a $43.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cowen upgraded CF Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 target price on CF Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of CF Industries (CF) opened at $41.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9,681.62, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. CF Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,079,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,623,000 after acquiring an additional 487,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,002,000 after acquiring an additional 91,806 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth $69,077,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,740,000 after acquiring an additional 86,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.5% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,228,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,202,000 after acquiring an additional 41,138 shares during the last quarter.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

