Century Aluminum (CENX) Upgraded at Cowen

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CENX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Century Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Aluminum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Century Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ CENX) opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $24.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,764.39, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $433.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Century Aluminum will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter worth about $275,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 68.4% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after buying an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 65,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Century Aluminum by 281.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 65,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 48,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company (Century) is a holding company, which is a producer of primary aluminum and operates aluminum reduction facilities, or smelters, in the United States and Iceland. The Company operates through primary aluminum segment. The Company’s primary aluminum facilities produce standard grade primary aluminum products.

