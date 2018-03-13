Celanese Co. (CE) Shares Bought by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,200,000 after purchasing an additional 74,850 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,230,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,797,000 after purchasing an additional 212,134 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,202,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,897,000 after acquiring an additional 52,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,982,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,490,000 after acquiring an additional 88,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celanese from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.28.

In other Celanese news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Co. (CE) opened at $107.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $14,742.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $114.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

