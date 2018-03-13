CCL Industries (CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$69.00

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CCL.B. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$71.92.

Shares of CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) opened at C$66.87 on Monday. CCL Industries has a one year low of C$53.00 and a one year high of C$71.32. The stock has a market cap of $11,820.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.56.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc is involved in manufacture of labels, containers, consumer printable media products and inventory management and loss prevention solutions. It operates through four segments: Label, Avery, Checkpoint and Container. The Label segment includes production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional and functional applications for customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive and consumer durables markets.

