CCL Industries (CCL.B) Price Target Increased to C$71.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CCL Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$71.92.

Shares of CCL Industries (TSE CCL.B) opened at C$66.87 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of C$53.00 and a 12-month high of C$71.32. The firm has a market cap of $11,820.00, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.56.

CCL Industries Inc is involved in manufacture of labels, containers, consumer printable media products and inventory management and loss prevention solutions. It operates through four segments: Label, Avery, Checkpoint and Container. The Label segment includes production of pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional and functional applications for customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare, automotive and consumer durables markets.

