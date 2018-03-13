Caxton Associates LP Invests $636,000 in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG) Stock

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Big Lots by 488.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 753,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,515,000 after buying an additional 625,395 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth $25,598,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Big Lots by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 560,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after buying an additional 345,700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Big Lots by 252.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,843,000 after buying an additional 253,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Big Lots by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,649,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,760,000 after buying an additional 187,228 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners set a $58.00 price target on Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Big Lots from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 target price on Big Lots and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Big Lots from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Big Lots from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.82.

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. ( NYSE:BIG ) opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,036.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.14. Big Lots had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Big Lots’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

Big Lots declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 9th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Paul Berger sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,566 shares in the company, valued at $438,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc is a non-traditional, discount retailer operating in the United States. As of January 28, 2017, the Company operated a total of 1,432 stores. The Company operates through the discount retailing segment. As of January 28, 2017, the Company’s stores are located at various states of the United States, such as Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, Montana, Nevada, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah and Washington.

