Caxton Associates LP Invests $498,000 in National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $188,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of National Beverage during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) opened at $91.41 on Tuesday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $129.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,222.75, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 0.84.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. National Beverage had a return on equity of 56.83% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIZZ shares. UBS Group upgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on National Beverage from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. is a holding company. The Company develops, produces, markets and sells a diverse portfolio of flavored beverage products primarily in North America. The Company’s brands consist of beverages geared to the active and health-conscious consumer (Power+ Brands), including sparkling waters, energy drinks and juices, and carbonated soft drinks in a range of flavors, including regular, sugar-free and reduced calorie options.

