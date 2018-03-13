Caxton Associates LP Acquires 4,470 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 1,593,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,106,000 after purchasing an additional 29,180 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $49,415,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SIX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Six Flags Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp ( SIX ) opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00. The firm has a market cap of $5,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.15. Six Flags Entertainment Corp has a 12-month low of $51.25 and a 12-month high of $70.44.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.75 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 20.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Corp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from Six Flags Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Six Flags Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 140.54%.

In other news, Chairman James Reid-Anderson sold 42,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,884,136.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,384,212 shares in the company, valued at $228,637,362.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance C. Balk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $6,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,514.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 194,322 shares of company stock valued at $12,936,593 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (Six Flags) is a regional theme park operator. The Company operates in the theme parks segment. The Company operates approximately 19 regional theme and water parks. Its parks occupy approximately 4,500 acres of land. Its parks are located in geographically diverse markets across North America.

