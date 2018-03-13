Caxton Associates LP Acquires 4,173 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth about $466,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 58,705 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 3rd quarter worth about $501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,772,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,780,000 after purchasing an additional 652,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AGO shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Assured Guaranty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. ( AGO ) opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4,092.38, a PE ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $32.97 and a twelve month high of $45.73.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.89 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 10.87%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It applies its credit underwriting judgment, risk management skills and capital markets experience primarily to offer financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

