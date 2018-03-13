Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Holdings Trimmed by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,826 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,477 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,862,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,722,000 after purchasing an additional 112,337 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,469,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,038,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $169,898.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,812.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dunson K. Cheng sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,071,438.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 56,845 shares of company stock worth $2,474,174. Company insiders own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ CATY) opened at $43.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,552.95, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $143.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.43 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 28.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.04%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Holdings Trimmed by Empire Life Investments Inc.” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/cathay-general-bancorp-caty-holdings-trimmed-by-empire-life-investments-inc.html.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company holds Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered commercial bank (the Bank); seven limited partnerships investing in affordable housing investments; GBC Venture Capital, Inc, and Asia Realty Corp. The Company also owns the common stock of five statutory business trusts created for issuing capital securities.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.