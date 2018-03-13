Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (CATB) Short Interest Down 58.8% in February

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CATB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,163 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the February 15th total of 505,060 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,203 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $3.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.82.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 45,476 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 40.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 169,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 293,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics based on its Safely Metabolized And Rationally Targeted (SMART), a linker drug discovery platform. The SMART linker drug discovery platform enables to engineer product candidates that can modulate multiple targets in a disease.

