Cascadian Therapeutics (CASC) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on Cascadian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CASC) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cascadian Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cascadian Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial lowered Cascadian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cascadian Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascadian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

Shares of Cascadian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CASC) opened at $9.98 on Friday. Cascadian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $554.28, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics by 1,301.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 664,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 616,992 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 740,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 286,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cascadian Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Cascadian Therapeutics Company Profile

Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Oncothyreon Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidate includes ONT-380, an orally active and selective small-molecule human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER) 2 inhibitor.

