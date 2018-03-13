Cascadian Therapeutics (CASC) Given a $10.00 Price Target by Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 target price on Cascadian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CASC) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Cascadian Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cascadian Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James Financial lowered Cascadian Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cascadian Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascadian Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.
Shares of Cascadian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CASC) opened at $9.98 on Friday. Cascadian Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $10.21. The company has a market capitalization of $554.28, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 3.80.
Cascadian Therapeutics Company Profile
Cascadian Therapeutics, Inc, formerly Oncothyreon Inc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s clinical-stage product candidate includes ONT-380, an orally active and selective small-molecule human epidermal growth factor receptor (HER) 2 inhibitor.
