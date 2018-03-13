Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cars.com Inc (NYSE:CARS) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $34.83 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cars.com an industry rank of 188 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, January 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Sunday, February 18th.

Shares of Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS ) opened at $29.80 on Tuesday. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $156.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.30 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CARS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $1,477,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cars.com by 141.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 80,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 46,926 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $606,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Cars.com during the third quarter worth about $14,745,000.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

