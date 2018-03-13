Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) PT Set at $17.00 by Citigroup

Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CRZO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp set a $26.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Johnson Rice cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Carrizo Oil & Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,250.00, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.06 million. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. analysts expect that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $191,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $485,440 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 184,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 371,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 140,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc is an energy company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas from resource plays located in the United States. Its operations are focused in proven, producing oil and gas plays in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, the Delaware Basin in West Texas, the Utica Shale in Ohio, the Niobrara Formation in Colorado, and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania.

