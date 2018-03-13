Caretrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Position Lifted by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Caretrust REIT were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTRE. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 23,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 11,659 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 60,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caretrust REIT by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 837,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,000. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 target price on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caretrust REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.45.

Shares of Caretrust REIT Inc ( NASDAQ CTRE ) opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,042.33, a PE ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.74. Caretrust REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $12.96 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

