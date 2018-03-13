Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,094,218 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the February 15th total of 792,708 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,932 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ CSII) opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. Cardiovascular Systems has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $33.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $883.61, a PE ratio of -266.00 and a beta of 2.26.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.39 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSII. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,253,355 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,382,000 after purchasing an additional 396,145 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 899,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,304,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 132.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 469,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,230,000 after purchasing an additional 267,988 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,659,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,271 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 223.1% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 218,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 150,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

CSII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.11 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in treating patients suffering from peripheral and coronary artery diseases, including those with arterial calcium. The Company develops an orbital atherectomy technology for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications.

