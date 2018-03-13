Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 11,624 BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 223,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,948,000 after purchasing an additional 25,267 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 337,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,083,000. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) opened at $146.69 on Tuesday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $98.22 and a twelve month high of $147.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,484.70, a PE ratio of 48.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $154.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. BIO-TECHNE’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of BIO-TECHNE in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BIO-TECHNE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.60.

In related news, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $680,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

BIO-TECHNE Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. The Company operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Clinical Controls and Protein Platforms. The Biotechnology segment develops, manufactures and sells biotechnology research and diagnostic products, such as cytokines, growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies and related reagents, across the world.

