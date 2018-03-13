Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (MUB)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC now owns 45,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 6.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 65.1% in the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd by 11.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Natnl AMT - Free Munpl Bd Fd alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (MUB) opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $111.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.2145 dividend. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Captrust Financial Advisors Increases Stake in iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (MUB)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/captrust-financial-advisors-increases-stake-in-ishares-sp-natnl-amt-free-munpl-bd-fd-mub.html.

iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Natnl AMT – Free Munpl Bd Fd (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Natnl AMT - Free Munpl Bd Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Natnl AMT - Free Munpl Bd Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.