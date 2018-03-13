Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 8,876 FedEx Co. (FDX)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 61.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 633 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, COO David J. Bronczek sold 46,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $11,894,336.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,105.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Steiner sold 3,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.05, for a total value of $802,406.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,541 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,142. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FedEx Co. ( NYSE FDX ) opened at $246.54 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.89 and a fifty-two week high of $274.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66,050.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.29. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

