Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,609 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $9,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 728.3% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 748.1% during the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.6% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.41.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $3,697,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,458.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael J. Holston sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $770,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $5,026,025 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $66.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $149,260.00, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 105.49%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

