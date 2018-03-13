Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Barclays

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price lifted by Barclays from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CWB. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.85.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE CWB) opened at C$35.53 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$23.68 and a 52-week high of C$40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,150.00, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

In other news, Director Margaret Jean Mulligan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$35.72 per share, with a total value of C$28,576.00. Also, insider Allen David Stephen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$40,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 3,738 shares of company stock worth $98,754 in the last three months.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank (CWB) is a Canada-based bank engaged in offering a range of financial services. The Bank specializes in mid-market commercial banking, real estate and construction financing, and equipment financing and leasing. The Bank offers financing solutions through CWB Equipment Financing, National Leasing, CWB Maxium Financial, CWB Franchise Finance and CWB Optimum Mortgage, trust services through Canadian Western Trust and wealth advisory services through CWB Wealth Management.

