Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Receives $18.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSIQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Axiom Securities lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley set a $15.00 price objective on Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen set a $18.00 target price on Canadian Solar and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSIQ. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,588 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,698 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global X MANAGEMENT CO LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 108,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 292.7% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 78,380 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 58,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian Solar ( CSIQ ) opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $939.07, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.60. Canadian Solar has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

WARNING: “Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) Receives $18.81 Consensus PT from Brokerages” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/canadian-solar-inc-csiq-receives-18-81-consensus-pt-from-brokerages.html.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc is a solar power company. The Company is a provider of solar power products, services and system solutions with operations in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia and Asia. Its segments include module segment, energy development segment and electricity generation segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.