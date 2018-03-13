Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Lipocine (LPCN)

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They presently have a $2.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPCN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a report on Thursday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lipocine in a report on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Lipocine (LPCN) remained flat at $$1.48 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 99,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,382. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.35. Lipocine has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.33.

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). research analysts anticipate that Lipocine will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 39.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,027 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. Prosight Management LP acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at $1,283,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on applying its oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men’s and women’s health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for bioavailable drugs.

