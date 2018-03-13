Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Hold Rating for Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (DFRG)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their hold rating on shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) in a research report released on Friday morning. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

“We are encouraged by the traction from DFRG’s new top-line programs and margin initiatives at the Double Eagle and Grille in Q4. However, visibility remains limited as Q1 comp guidance was disappointing (down 4-5%) driven by weather and calendar shifts. In addition, ’18 EPS guidance was below Street projections driven in large part by higher than expected pre-opening expenses from expected new unit openings in ’18 and 1H19. We remain on the sidelines with a HOLD rating. Our price target remains $16, reflecting ~7.5x our new 2019 EBITDA estimate of $48.7 million.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DFRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Del Frisco's Restaurant Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BidaskClub cut Del Frisco's Restaurant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Stephens raised Del Frisco's Restaurant Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.10 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America raised Del Frisco's Restaurant Group to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Del Frisco's Restaurant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ DFRG ) opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.32, a P/E ratio of -19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $18.85.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $121.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.12 million. Del Frisco's Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Del Frisco's Restaurant Group will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Norman J. Abdallah purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,194.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Del Frisco's Restaurant Group by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 34,149 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Del Frisco's Restaurant Group

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns and operates three contemporary, complementary restaurants: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steak House (Del Frisco’s), Sullivan’s Steakhouse (Sullivan’s) and Del Frisco’s Grille (the Grille). As of December 27, 2016, the Company operated 53 restaurants in 24 states and the District of Columbia in the United States.

