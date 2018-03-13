Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy Rating for Crane (CR)

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR) in a research note released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $110.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock.

“We recently spent a day on the road with Crane management. While the company’s message remains consistent with the outlook provided at the recent investor day, we are confident in the potential upside from the Crane Currency acquisition, and believe the expected mid-teens EPS growth through 2021 will be a positive catalyst for the stock. Crane remains vulnerable to broader economic factors, but there appears to be little near-term risk associated with the steel and aluminum tariffs, based on what we know about the implementation, and the macro assumptions embedded in the 2018 guidance appear conservative. We like the Crane Currency acquisition, and believe that as management delivers on the earnings contribution from the acquisition (as well as the repositioning), we will see a steady improvement in investor sentiment. Much of the focus was on the timing of the Crane Currency integration.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Monday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.29.

Shares of Crane ( NYSE:CR ) opened at $95.89 on Monday. Crane has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5,780.81, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Crane had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $714.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Crane will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

In related news, Director E Thayer Bigelow sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $106,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Augustus I. Dupont sold 16,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,602,545.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,066,633.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,861 shares of company stock worth $4,476,647 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $2,848,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crane by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

Crane Co (Crane) is a manufacturer of engineered industrial products. The Company operates through four segments, including Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment is a provider of engineered fluid handling equipment, including Process Valves and Related Products, Commercial Valves and Other Products.

