Canaccord Genuity Increases Upland Software (UPLD) Price Target to $32.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its price objective hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Upland Software from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Upland Software from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Upland Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Shares of Upland Software (UPLD) opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.88, a P/E ratio of -28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $27.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.15 million. Upland Software had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 19.12%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,490,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,092,293.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $443,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 420,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,963,122.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,040,362 shares of company stock worth $45,014,194. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 784.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth $172,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $203,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Canaccord Genuity Increases Upland Software (UPLD) Price Target to $32.00” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/canaccord-genuity-increases-upland-software-upld-price-target-to-32-00.html.

About Upland Software

Upland Software Inc is a provider of cloud-based enterprise work management software. The Company provides a family of cloud-based enterprise work management software applications for the information technology, process excellence, finance, professional services and marketing functions within organizations.

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.