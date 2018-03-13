California State Teachers Retirement System Has $87.76 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 748,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $87,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,798,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $961,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047,575 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5,962.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,013,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947,657 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $165,761,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42,776.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,376,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,993,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total value of $28,952.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,935.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $263,968.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,105.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,666 shares of company stock worth $25,650,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.02 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $52,673.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $95.50 and a one year high of $125.24.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions to employers, offering solutions to businesses of various sizes. The Company also provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its segments include Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services.

