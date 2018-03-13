California State Teachers Retirement System Has $81.90 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 43,633 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $81,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,721,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4,916.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,378,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after buying an additional 1,350,627 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,932,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,096,715,000 after buying an additional 658,940 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,338,000 after buying an additional 494,511 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,200,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,188,000 after buying an additional 475,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael S. Ciskowski sold 251,530 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $23,465,233.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,837,711.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Waters sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $87,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,187 shares of company stock valued at $27,611,828 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy Co. ( NYSE:VLO ) opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40,560.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $26.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Standpoint Research cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.76.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/california-state-teachers-retirement-system-has-81-90-million-position-in-valero-energy-co-vlo.html.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) is an independent petroleum refiner and ethanol producer. The Company’s segments include refining, ethanol and Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP). The refining segment includes its refining operations and the associated marketing activities. The ethanol segment includes its ethanol operations and the associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its ethanol operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.