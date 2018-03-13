California Resources (CRC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “California Resources Corporation is engaged in exploration and production of oil and gas. The Company produces, gathers, processes and markets crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and electricity primarily in the State of California. California Resources Corporation is based in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CRC. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Societe Generale downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Imperial Capital upgraded California Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.42.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC ) traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,840,000. The firm has a market cap of $612.17, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.37. California Resources has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $25.06.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that California Resources will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 35,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $503,815.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,773 shares in the company, valued at $691,601.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,285,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in California Resources by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,848,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 84,072 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in California Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,812,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,231,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

