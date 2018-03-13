California Resources (CRC) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about California Resources (NYSE:CRC) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. California Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.63782510167 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.91 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America raised shares of California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of California Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. California Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Shares of California Resources ( CRC ) traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.36. 535,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,797. The firm has a market cap of $620.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. California Resources has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $25.06.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. California Resources’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.76) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that California Resources will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon acquired 35,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $503,815.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,773 shares in the company, valued at $691,601.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, with operating properties within the State of California. The Company produced approximately 140 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoe/d), as of December 31, 2016. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had net proved reserves of 568 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe).

