California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.96 Million Position in South State Co. (SSB)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,878 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,704 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in South State were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in South State by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in South State by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in South State by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in South State by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in South State by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Brean Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

In related news, insider John C. Pollok sold 1,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $127,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,108,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director James C. Cherry sold 11,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $1,018,599.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,856. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) opened at $91.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. South State Co. has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $94.50. The stock has a market cap of $3,373.19, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. South State had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $151.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. South State’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that South State Co. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. South State’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

About South State

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

