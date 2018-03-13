California Public Employees Retirement System Has $4.73 Million Holdings in Park National Co. (PRK)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Park National were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Park National by 273.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the fourth quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Park National during the third quarter valued at about $314,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Oneill sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.13, for a total value of $37,951.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,330 shares in the company, valued at $755,942.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN PRK) opened at $106.97 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $116.75. The company has a market cap of $1,660.00, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Park National had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.44%. The business had revenue of $85.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.71 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Park National’s payout ratio is currently 67.75%.

Park National Profile

Park National Corporation (Park) is a financial holding company. Park’s principal business consists of owning and supervising its subsidiaries. Park’s banking operations are conducted through The Park National Bank (Park National Bank). Its segments include Park National Bank, Guardian Financial Services Company (Guardian Finance) and SE Property Holdings, LLC (SEPH).

