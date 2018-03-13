CalAmp (CAMP) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CalAmp earned a news impact score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.4597211054808 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CalAmp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. First Analysis upgraded shares of CalAmp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of CalAmp ( NASDAQ:CAMP ) opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $846.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. CalAmp had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $93.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 3,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,358. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 9,000 shares of CalAmp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $195,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,434 shares in the company, valued at $10,675,969.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock worth $699,645 over the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CalAmp

CalAmp Corp. (CalAmp) is a provider of wireless communications solutions for a range of applications to customers globally. The Company operates through two business segments: Wireless DataCom and Satellite. The Company’s Wireless DataCom segment offers solutions for mobile resource management (MRM) applications, the machine-to-machine (M2M) communications space and other markets that require connectivity anytime and anywhere.

