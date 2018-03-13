Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 88.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,468 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 128,500 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 625 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Netflix by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,480 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 15,373 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Theodore A. Sarandos sold 163,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $43,050,723.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,483.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 91,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.03, for a total transaction of $17,364,484.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,861 shares in the company, valued at $17,364,484.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,489 shares of company stock worth $116,251,464 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $212.23 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.79.

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) opened at $321.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $139,430.00, a PE ratio of 224.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.66 and a 12-month high of $333.98.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The Internet television network reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. Netflix had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc is a provider an Internet television network. The Company operates through three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members in the United States. The International streaming segment includes services that streams content to its members outside the United States.

