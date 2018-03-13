Cae Inc (CAE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is an increase from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

CAE has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. CAE has a dividend payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CAE to earn $0.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) opened at $18.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,980.35, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. CAE has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $19.11.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.98 million. CAE had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.31%. CAE’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that CAE will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

CAE announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 5,350,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.33.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc provides training for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. The Company designs and integrates training solutions. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Company provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance and ground personnel in commercial, business and helicopter aviation, a range of flight simulation training devices, as well as ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

