Burford Capital’s (BUR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Burford Capital (LON:BUR) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,108 ($15.31) price objective on the stock.

BUR has been the topic of several other reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($16.58) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,300 ($17.96) price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,310 ($18.10) price objective on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Burford Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,138.17 ($15.72).

Burford Capital (LON BUR) opened at GBX 1,096 ($15.14) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,280.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,660.61. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 11.41 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,292 ($17.85).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/burford-capitals-bur-hold-rating-reiterated-at-liberum-capital.html.

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

