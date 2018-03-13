Brown & Brown Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 29th (BRO)

Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) are scheduled to split on Thursday, March 29th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, February 26th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 28th.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $53.87.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.89 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 21.24%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Citigroup set a $49.00 price objective on Brown & Brown and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Langen Mcalenn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Brown & Brown Stock Set to Split on Thursday, March 29th (BRO)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/13/brown-brown-stock-set-to-split-on-thursday-march-29th-bro.html.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is a diversified insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service company. The Company markets and sells insurance products and services, in the property, casualty and employee benefits areas. It provides its customers with non-investment insurance contracts, as well as other customized risk management products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.